Scattered thunderstorms Sunday with hotter temperatures next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue for some of us this evening and into tonight. As we look ahead into our Sunday, the rain continues with more widespread rain likely in the morning. Rain chances stick around for the beginning of next week, but will be more limited through the middle of the week. Temperatures will be on the rise with the mid to upper 90s returning!

TONIGHT – A warm and humid end to our Saturday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing into the overnight hours. More clouds build in through the overnight hours with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW – Have your umbrella handy for Sunday! A muggy and cloudy start to the day with heavy rainfall moving into the area by mid to late morning time. This batch of rain and storms will slowly work its way ENE and possibly continue through the early afternoon/evening hours. Be sure to have your rain gear handy as most of us will need it as we step out the door tomorrow morning!

NEXT WEEK – We continue to have rain chances as we head into the next work week with a few isolated chances for rain and storms. We’ll gradually see more sunshine towards the end of the week with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 90s!