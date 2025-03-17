School Board fires Superintendent after Corinth child porn incident

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI) – A major shake-up in the Corinth School District. Superintendent Dr. Edward Lee Childress has been fired.

The school board voted unanimously to remove him, just days after a middle school teacher was arrested for creating AI-generated explicit videos of students.

Parents expressed outrage after learning school officials knew about the allegations in November, but didn’t report them to police until February.

30-year-old Wilson Jones is facing charges of producing and possessing morphed child pornography.

Authorities say the videos were discovered on his laptop and thumb drive.

The district said it’s now working on new policies to prevent this from happening again.

