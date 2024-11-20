School discusses crisis plan in wake of shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Ten students and a bus driver were caught in the crossfire on November 19 in Columbus.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting on the 1500 block of MLK.

“My first initial thought is to get here as soon as possible to make sure these students are safe. You forget about everything else that you’re doing and whatever else you have to go through. Just make sure you can get here to lay your eyes on the students to make sure that we can get them back with their parents safely,” said Craig Chapman, CMSD’s Assistant Superintendent.

Cause if a parent gets this call, you know they’re going to get upset. They’re not showing what’s going on. I can tell you all day that your child is not hurt. But until a parent lays eyes on their child, it’s not going to do you any good,” said Columbus Police Chief, Joseph Daughtry.

The shooting happened during a regular after-school bus route.

Chapman said they train for these types of events.

“We have to renew our crisis management plans each year with our schools just in case for situations like this,” said Chapman.

Chapman said it’s important to contact the right personnel.

The goal is to reconnect the students with their parents.

“The system that we have in place right now — we can contact the Columbus police department as well as our chief. And we try to get into a place where we’re able to reunify our students safely with their parents away from anything that may endanger them, said Chapman.

No students were injured in the shooting, but a bullet hit the right tire of the bus.

The driver was able to stop the bus in time without crashing.

“I’m mad I’m upset about it. I’m really upset about it because these kids are elementary school kids just doing what kids are supposed to do. I’m thankful to God that it was just a tire. We can replace a tire, but when you have carelessness to shoot in the streets of Columbus, we’re going to lock your butt up,” said Daughtry.

One person was injured, believed to be shot in the lower area of the body.

Investigators are searching for a suspect in the shooting.

They’re looking for Martez Meeks.

They believe he is in a dark colored Dodge Charger.

If you have any information on where he is, contact Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

