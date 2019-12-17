School District Gives Incentive To Math And Science Teachers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- On Tuesday, math and science teachers in the Columbus Municipal School District were awarded an incentive for teaching those respective subjects.

All first year and returning math and science teachers are receiving a $3,500 incentive for teaching in CMSD.

District leaders said finding math and science teachers has always been a challenge.

Now, they’re hoping this new incentive will help serve as a recruiting tool.

“We have been able to attract 15 teachers through this program and we were able to award 54 total teachers through this program, so this is a great opportunity for our district,” said Gregory Hunley, Director of Human Resources with the CMSD.

Just over $189,000 was given out to the math and science teachers in the district.