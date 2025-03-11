School district helps students catch up during spring break

LOWNDES CO. Miss. (WCBI) – This week, some students are at home. Others are at school.

The Lowndes County School District is filling in the gaps with intercession, a week before their official Spring Break.

The extra assistance is optional, but it gives students a chance to engage in hands-on activities.

“Intercession can mean a lot of different things for different students. It’s just a time of enrichment. We try to keep the student teacher ratio pretty low. And we try to meet students where they are and grow them, whether they may be little behind or may be way ahead,” said Dr. Sam Allison, the superintendent for Lowndes County School District.

The school district adopted the modified school calendar two years ago.

For nine weeks, the students go to school, then for two weeks, they’re off for break in the fall and the spring.

“It’s so hard to close gaps during the school day when we’re already in, and we’ve seen that happen. But I think our people really enjoy the two-week break. It gives them a time to refresh and re-energize. I think teachers and students,” said Allison.

Coach James Perkins is an instructor at the Lowndes County Career and Tech Center.

This week, he’s at West Lowndes Elementary, giving the students an interactive study break.

“Giving the kids an opportunity at a younger age, to drive the robots, to fly the drones, to expose them to a higher level. You know, once you get in high school, you get to do this type of stuff,” said Perkins.

Perkins meets with 4th through 6th grade students.

He said he looks forward to working with them again in the future.

“This has been a huge success and as you can see, the kids really have a lot of fun. And it’s really exciting for them,” said Perkins.

Some high schools are also taking their students on college trips.

Columbus, Tupelo, and Starkville Schools also operate on the modified calendar.

