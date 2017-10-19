School District Performance Grades

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Rankings for Mississippi schools were released today, October 19, and one district in our area has been rated the 7th worst out of 146 districts.

For two years in a row, the Noxubee County School district received a F rating meaning, it’s eligible for a state take over.

Several Districts close to home didn’t fair well either after getting D ratings. Those schools include Chickasaw and Montgomery Counties, along with Okolona and Columbus Municipal School districts.

However, the Lowndes County District scored a B.

The Tupelo and Lee County School district saw improvement by moving up from a C to a B rating.

The Winona School District saw a big improvement by jumping from a D to a B rating.

Some good news though, the Booneville and Oxford school districts are tied as two top schools in the state.

The Mississippi Department of Education says the changed scoring system did help the number of F-rated districts.

Those numbers fell from 20 F rated schools to nine and the A, B and C ratings did go up.

Here are the rankings of each school district in the area:

(Scores are out of a 1000 point scale)

Booneville, A, 705

Oxford, A, 705

Union County, A, 670

Baldwyn, B, 661

Lafayette County, B, 659

Amory, B, 657

New Albany, B, 644

Monroe County, B, 638

Pontotoc City, B, 638

Tupelo, B, 638

Lowndes, B, 634

Itawamba, B, 631

Webster, B, 627

Prentiss, B, 623

Tishomingo, B, 618

Houston, B, 613

Pontotoc County, B, 604

Lee County, B, 596

Winona Separate, B, 593

Choctaw, C, 587

Calhoun, C, 586

Louisville, C, 575

Nettleton, C, 566

Starkville- Okt. Consolidated, C, 559

West Point Consolidated, C, 553

Water Valley, C, 552

Coffeeville, C, 530

Aberdeen, C, 524

Okolona Separate, D, 507

Columbus, D, 489

Chickasaw, D, 477

Montgomery, D, 468

Noxubee County, F, 453