School District Performance Grades

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Rankings for Mississippi schools were released today, October 19, and one district in our area has been rated the 7th worst out of 146 districts.
For two years in a row, the Noxubee County School district received a F rating meaning, it’s eligible for a state take over.
Several Districts close to home didn’t fair well either after getting D ratings. Those schools include Chickasaw and Montgomery Counties, along with Okolona and Columbus Municipal School districts.
However, the Lowndes County District scored a B.
The Tupelo and Lee County School district saw improvement by moving up from a C to a B rating.
The Winona School District saw a big improvement by jumping from a D to a B rating.
Some good news though, the Booneville and Oxford school districts are tied as two top schools in the state.
The Mississippi Department of Education says the changed scoring system did help the number of F-rated districts.
Those numbers fell from 20 F rated schools to nine and the A, B and C ratings did go up.
Here are the rankings of each school district in the area:
(Scores are out of a 1000 point scale)
Booneville, A, 705
Oxford, A, 705
Union County, A, 670
Baldwyn, B, 661
Lafayette County, B, 659
Amory, B, 657
New Albany, B, 644
Monroe County, B, 638
Pontotoc City, B, 638
Tupelo, B, 638
Lowndes, B, 634
Itawamba, B, 631
Webster, B, 627
Prentiss, B, 623
Tishomingo, B, 618
Houston, B, 613
Pontotoc County, B, 604
Lee County, B, 596
Winona Separate, B, 593
Choctaw, C, 587
Calhoun, C, 586
Louisville, C, 575
Nettleton, C, 566
Starkville- Okt. Consolidated, C, 559
West Point Consolidated, C, 553
Water Valley, C, 552
Coffeeville, C, 530
Aberdeen, C, 524
Okolona Separate, D, 507
Columbus, D, 489
Chickasaw, D, 477
Montgomery, D, 468
Noxubee County, F, 453