School districts continue to implement safety protocols on campuses

STARKVILLE/WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- School districts in the Golden Triangle continue to implement safety protocols for the new school year.

As students return to classes this week, administrators want to ensure students and teachers make it in and out of the schools safely.

It can happen at any time

A school day can go from typical to traumatic.

And having school resource officers to assist in any scenario can help save a life.

Classrooms are once again filled with students and educators. School districts in North Mississippi are welcoming your precious cargo to campus with some added security.

They’re monitoring the halls and keeping a close eye on activity.

“Constantly just having officers on the campus in uniform, that provides the first level of protection for crime deterrents. Since we’ve had school resources officers here since 2004, we have definitely seen the advantage of having officers on campus at all times,” said Sammy Shumaker.

Shumaker is one of 14 school resource officers in the Starkville -Oktibbeha Consolidated School District.

Shumaker said local and national headlines highlight the need for having officers close by.

” We’ve had weapons found on campus before in students possession,” said Shumaker.

“We as officers can recognize and see things they can not,” said Lieutenant Tara Sloan.

Sloan serves as the Supervisor of resource officers across the state. She said there are a few requirements to become a SRO.

” An officer has to have three years of full-time law enforcement. That officer will be sent to school resource officer class and they will receive 40 hours of basic training. Then that officer will be placed in a school where he or she will fulfill those duties,” said Sloan.

“We don’t want children to be intimidated by officers in uniform. We want them to be able to be comfortable with us and trust we will help them. Parents can also rest a little bit more easily to know that officers are present on campus to make sure their children are safe,” said Shumaker.

There are five resource officers with West Point Schools and three security officers.