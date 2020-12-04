School districts discuss virtual and hybrid learning for spring semester

With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, how students will continue learning in the spring semester is a growing concern.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- School districts in North Mississippi are gearing up for the Christmas break.

With a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, how students will continue learning in the spring semester is a growing concern.

There’s the possibility that dozens of students and faculty members could be exposed to Coronavirus during the holidays.

Superintendent Jeffrey Clay with Aberdeen School District says there’s the potential for another surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We made the decision after Thanksgiving we were going to go full virtual. We’ve seen a rise in the number of students and staff that we’ve had to quarantine,” said Clay.

Students are currently on an all virtual schedule. Clay says students will continue this model the first week in January.

” The 5th through the 8th we will be full virtual. We will monitor the numbers during that week , and if we see the numbers rising then we can make a decision based on the numbers and data that we have. If there’s a need for us to go virtual extended past January 8th, we’ll do that, ” said Clay.

In West Point, Principal Richard Bryant of Fifth Street School says having a lower number of students on campus lowers the chance of exposure.

” We have about a third of our students who are actually in class each day so we’re able to maintain social distancing,” said Bryant.

Bryant says parents will have the option to continue virtual or hybrid learning.

” We will have part of students coming Tuesdays and Thursdays. The other half comes on Wednesdays and Fridays, with Monday being a virtual day for everyone, ” said Bryant.

Between the different models, administrators are focused on the quality of education and student achievement.

” We’re trying to engage our kids right now through the means that we have. All of our students have devices. We have Zoom accounts that they can have virtual class,” said Clay.

” The best thing for students is to be in school with a good teacher. All school districts and all teachers are working really hard to make sure students get what they need to get,” said Bryant.

Both school districts update parents as new numbers are evaluated.