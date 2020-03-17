School districts offering free meals to students while school is out

Several school districts in the area are making sure students have meals while school is not in session.

The Columbus School District is serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at every school campus. Parents can also pick up academic packets for their students during these times.

The Starkville Oktibbeha School District is offering “Meals 2 Go.” Children do not have to be students in the district to participate.

The meals will be distributed from three school sites: Sudduth Elementary, Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary and Starkville High School from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Drive-up and walk-up services will be available.

The District is also offering meal delivery service with school buses to students who normally ride the bus to school. The meal delivery service will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude around 12:30 p.m. Buses will follow their normal routes.

The Aberdeen School District is offering “grab and go” lunches from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The meals will be distributed at Aberdeen High School at the entrance to the gym. The meals will be available as long as schools are closed.