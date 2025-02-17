School in Lee County damaged from previous storms in Shannon

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Crews are busy cleaning up and repairing damage to a Lee County school after Saturday night’s storms hit the region.

At Shannon Primary School, an outdoor classroom took the brunt of the damage as trees were toppled by the high winds. A covered classroom area was destroyed, along with some furniture.

Windows along one side of a school bus were blown out when the storm came through. The school suffered some mild damage, including windows blown out, broken gutters, and an AC unit was blown out of place.

Crews used this President’s Day holiday to make sure everything is ready for classes on Tuesday, February 18.

No injuries were reported in Shannon or surrounding areas.

