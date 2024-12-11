School principal takes elf on the self’s place at local Catholic school

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s what they probably always suspected.

Principal Joni House has her eye on all of her students at Annunciation Catholic Schools.

Parents and children can look up and see Principal House out on a ledge for her school community as a human elf on the shelf this December.

The educator elf has been all wrapped up, lounging in a sweet cereal bowl, and boxed in as the she takes a different pose each day.

The Principal, we mean the human elf, will be on the shelf until December 19.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X