School Superintendent accused of murdering his wife in Attala Co.

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The former Superintendent of the Attala County School District is in jail, accused of killing his wife.

According to our news partner Breezy News, 49-year-old Bryan Weaver was indicted by an Attala County Grand Jury on a charge of First Degree Murder.

The charge pertains to the death of Weaver’s wife, Tracy Weaver, who was shot and killed in the couple’s Kosciusko home in August 2023.

Bryan Weaver was arrested Wednesday morning, February 4, and booked into the Leake County Correctional Facility.

His bond is set at $200,000.

