School supplies now included in Miss. tax-free weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) – The Mississippi Department of Revenue has great news for anyone shopping for school supplies ahead of the new school year.
The Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday was amended during the 2019 Legislative Session and now includes school supplies on the list of items to be sold tax free during the last weekend of July.
- Advertisement -
Since the sales tax holiday passed in 2009, clothing and footwear were the only items included in tax-free weekend. Now, items such as backpacks, calculators and notebooks sold at less than $100 per item are eligible as well.
Tax-free weekend will be July 26 and 27 this year. For a full list of eligible items, CLICK HERE.