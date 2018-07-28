School Supply Give-A-Way

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – As kids get ready to hit the books, businesses like Southern Heart Home care are looking to make it easy and fun.

Saturday the group set up a hoop and had kids and parents shooting for a chance to win school supplies.

Kids had two opportunities to ring the goal. If they made it, they got a book bag filled with folders, pens, pencils and paper.

If they didn’t make it, they still walked away a winner.

Business owner Tameka Williams says they don’t usually work with kids, but they wanted to do something to help students get back in the swing of things.

“We service the elderly and disabled people but today we’re just giving back to the community. A lot of things have been donated to us and it was an overflow of blessing so we decided to bless the community today,” said Williams.

The group was at Lee Mall this morning.