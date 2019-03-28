School Teachers Set To Receive Pay Raise, Many Hoped To See Higher Increase

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI)- For Autumn Bankhead, teaching is in her DNA.

Her mom taught in the Okolona School District and she’s now following in her footsteps.

- Advertisement -

Bankhead is a fifth grade math teacher at Okolona Elementary School, and has been a teacher there for more than a decade.

“I love the impact that we have on students, sometimes personal, but mostly academic, always looking for the end goal, what will they become in the future,” said Bankhead.

Educating her students and guiding them down the right path is what Bankhead enjoys.

However, what she doesn’t enjoy is seeing the lack of funding teachers in Mississippi have been receiving.

“Many of us feel that we’re the lowest paid educators in the nation,” said Bankhead. “So many teachers have to have multiple jobs just to make ends meet.”

State leaders are now trying to change that with this recent pay raise.

On Thursday, The House and Senate agreed to give teachers a $1,500 pay raise, which is roughly an extra $125 a month before taxes.

Bankhead said she’s thankful for the pay increase, however, she would’ve liked to have seen that amount go higher.

“One thousand dollars, that’s not enough,” the math teacher expressed. “Four thousand dollars, that’s a start. One thousand five hundred dollars, well not enough but it will help and maybe they can come back next year and try again.”

Bankhead said teachers don’t have enough support from state legislators, which she believes is the main reason they’re constantly fighting year after year to receive more funding.

“A lot of people who finish school here, they will go elsewhere because there is more money,” Bankhead explained. “You can cross state lines and make $10,000 or more than what you would receive in Mississippi, so it’s hard to keep someone in Mississippi knowing that the pay is so low.”

The elementary teacher admits, at times it can be tough being a teacher in Mississippi due to the lower pay and lack of support.

However, Bankhead remains optimistic that this new pay raise will now spark a change.

“Our students in Mississippi do have a need and they have a desire to learn, and we have a passion to teach them, so for that reason, it is hard but it’s worth it,” she said.

The pay raises are only for this upcoming school year.

The bill also allows for assistant teachers to receive a $1,500 pay raise as well.

Governor Phil Bryant is expected to sign the bill into law and it would take effect July 1st.