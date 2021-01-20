Schools across North Mississippi turn their attention to Inauguration Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A new day a new administration.

Today President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office. Every inauguration is important; each transfer of power from leader to leader is critical to the foundation of democracy.

That was part of the lesson today in schools across North Mississippi.

“I didn’t really know a lot at first, but Joe Biden he’s going to be elected to be president,” said 5th-grade student Taylor Finley.

“I know that president Biden and Vice president Harris are going to be elected and that they’re sworn into office,” said 5th-grade student Michael Taquino.

“We learned about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and how Joe Biden has this speech problem where he sometimes stutters before he talks,” said 5th-grade student Kate Jolly.

“He’s the head of the executive branch. And also sends the military out if the executive branch allows him,” said 5th-grade student Lily Tucker.

School is in session for these Starkville 5th graders; this break from traditional learning is to watch the inauguration.

Overstreet Elementary School English teacher, Iesha Cotton, felt it was time for them to get some insight about the presidency.

” They get to see a glimpse of what’s going on; with them being 5th grade this is the first big election when they can actually understand what’s going on,” said Cotton.

Cotton felt it was a way to continue work but let the kids have a little freedom.

“The children are going back and forth with each other, which I’ve allowed, to talk about different things they are seeing,” said Cotton.

Students watched videos of the inauguration, followed by answering questions, and readings to learn more about not only the president but Vice President as well.

“Kamala grew up in California as a black child and there are some challenges for her,” said Jolly.

Those challenges only pushed Harris to be in the position she is in today, and her campaign trail was a major part of her success in getting women involved.

“Vice President-elect Kamala Harris signature throughout her campaign trail was pearls and of course chucks; so today with it being inauguration it got passed around nationwide for everyone to wear their pearls and chucks,” said Cotton.

This was definitely a history lesson the kids will remember for years to come.

The students were just some of the millions of people around the world to watch the inauguration this morning.