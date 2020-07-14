Schools offer virtual and hybrid learning options for the fall semester

Each school district has its own set agenda for returning students, but how students will engage with teachers is raising concerns, virtual or in-class learning.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The state of Mississippi continues to map out the plans for the upcoming school year.

With the fall semester approaching, some parents are confident their children can still learn at home virtually all while keeping them safe.

Classrooms are silent and halls are empty and the biggest question is if they will stay that way.

“I don’t think it’s a smart decision for your kids wanting to go back to that setting and around all the other kids and everyone else,” said Cora Williams.

Williams has two daughters, one in first grade, the other in third grade. She says with the threat of COVID-19, keeping her family healthy is the main priority.

“Small kids elementary-aged kids, they’re not going to keep those masks on. They’re still going to put their hands on their face and their mouth. They’re going to touch stuff and they’re going to touch each other,” said Williams.

Other parents, like Stacy Browne, are choosing to go virtual too.

“The reason I’m doing that is because my concerns were for her high-risk for her asthma because of her lungs. If she were to get the virus, it would put her in the hospital and it would be harmful to me or my husband,” said Williams.

With rising cases each week, many parents say getting infected seems more likely to happen.

“Around September and October they will start to be kids getting out of school with strep throat then flu season is right around the corner and they are out with flu and all that,” said Williams.

However, despite their uncertainty about virus exposure, they are optimistic their children will learn effectively from home.

“She’s like I can pretty much sit for 8 hours on a camera opposed to in the classroom. She can be 1-1 with the teacher. The distractions of the children would be muted so all she would hear is the teacher,” said Browne.

And hopefully, Browne says, the school system can implement after-hours tutoring for families.

“The schools would be able to help the children as well. They can maybe set up a program after school or something for the kids. virtual school if it comes down to that,” said Browne.

The Columbus Municipal School District has announced hybrid and virtual options for the fall semester.

For information about your child’s options, please visit their school website or contact their administrator.