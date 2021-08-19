Scooters rolling again in Starkville

After a bumpy road Bird is back in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After hitting a few bumps in the road, Bird Scooters are back in Starkville.

Earlier this Summer, the Starkville Board of Aldermen voted to ban scooters in the city.

Mayor Lynn Spruill vetoed that move, and the outgoing Board voted to override that veto.

Last month, the newly elected Board of Aldermen reinstated the city’s contract with Bird Scooters with some conditions.

The scooters aren’t allowed on the Mississippi State University campus, and they are GPS fenced to prevent them from going some places in town.

On Wednesday, company representatives were in town to educate potential riders and get things rolling again – safely.

“We have worked closely with Mayor Spruill and all the Aldermen, and they have been great. We’re invested in being here in the city of Starkville, and we’re ready to educate the community on what safe riding and parking look like.”

To help make sure that potential users ride safe, Bird also handed out free helmets and some other goodies today.