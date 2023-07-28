Scorching Hot Weekend, Low Rain Chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A degree or two hotter day by day, with temperatures maxing out this weekend. It’s going to be very hot.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Temperatures will only dip into the mid-70s, so expect a warm night. The average low is 63, so we’re much warmer than that.

SATURDAY: Very hot. We’ll reach the upper 90s in the afternoon, with “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105-110. A Heat Advisory is in effect. Take care, and stay cool! A few showers will pop up in the afternoon, but they will be small and isolated. Most of us won’t get rain.

SUNDAY: Another very hot day, likely the hottest day we’ve had this week. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Take care, and stay cool! Once again, there’s a small chance for a shower or storm in the afternoon, but most of us will stay dry.

NEXT WEEK: Another scorcher in the upper 90s on Monday, then briefly back into the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances are also slightly higher midweek, with a few storms likely popping up in the afternoons.