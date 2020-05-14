Scott & Bobbie preview hot dog & wine paring episodes of Uncorked

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’re a fan of wine, hot dogs, and our series Uncorked…just wait to see what Uncorked’s Scott Martin and Bobbie Burgess have been working on.

During this time of quarantine a virtual hot dog and wine tasting brought well known chefs, sommeliers, and other wine makers and lovers from across the world all to one place.

“This actually started as a joke on twitter. I put a picture up thinking wouldn’t this be a fun idea for people all over the country, if they have a hot dog for their state and to pair a wine with it,” said Sommelier Bobbie Burgess.

One tweet started it all. It gained the attention of the Senior VP of Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. The original Flavor of New York City.

“James Walker of Nathan’s Hot Dogs sent us a bunch a hot dogs and got us some amazing and incredible people on here tonight.”

People from as far away as the United Kingdom were part of virtual hot dog wine tasting…which FYI..it was 1 a.m. there during our zoom meeting.

Well known chefs, cookbook authors, wine makers, and local wine experts were all part of something they all said was something special.

So grab a glass of your favorite Cab…and prepare your taste buds..because you’ve never seen hot dogs like these.

One chef they talk with has opened restaurants in Japan and a Australia and is the author of 13 books.

The first part of this virtual Uncorked airs Thursday night at 9 & 10.