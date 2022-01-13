Scott Co. man arrested on cyberstalking charges in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County detectives are investigating new claims against a man accused of threatening to ambush and rape female real estate agents.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI more victims from across the state have come forward making claims against Frank Mainka.

The Scott County man was arrested on cyberstalking charges in Lowndes County.

He’s also facing charges in Scott and Lamar Counties.

The victims called Lowndes County deputies after our story aired earlier this week.

Hawkins says he expects Mainka to face more charges in other counties in Mississippi.

Investigators encourage others to come forward by calling the sheriff’s department.