Scott Colom announces candidacy for 2026 Senate race

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An area District Attorney is entering a political race that could take him from the courthouse to the Capitol.

Scott Colom announced on Wednesday, September 3, that he is entering the 2026 U.S. Senate race against Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Colom has served nearly a decade as District Attorney for the 16th Judicial District, which covers Clay, Lowndes, Noxubee, and Oktibbeha Counties.

Colom cites a 94 percent conviction rate during that time.

He was also nominated to a Federal judgeship by former President Joe Biden, but Hyde-Smith kept that nomination from making it to a vote.

Colom is running on the platform “Mississippi Matters” and believes voters want someone who will put their needs over the party’s politics.

“As a Christian, I forgive Cindy Hyde-Smith for blocking the Federal nomination. As a Mississippian, I’m frustrated with the way she votes. I think it’s hypocritical to brag about money coming into the state when you’re in Mississippi, but vote against that money when you’re in D.C. I think that’s hypocritical. And, I think that most Mississippians are tired of political hypocrisy. And, that’s why I’m going to be a Senator that Mississippians can trust to put us first,” said Colom.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith is in her first full term. She was first appointed to fill the remainder of Senator Thad Cochran’s term when he retired in 2018.

She announced her bid for re-election and her endorsement from President Trump at an event last week in Jackson.

