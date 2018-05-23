Scrap metal truck overturns, spills content over Columbus’s ‘island bridge’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A scrap metal truck overturns in downtown Columbus, closing a busy bridge for a couple of hours.

The crash happened on what is known as the Island Road bridge at the Main Street intersection.

Crews were called to the scene, sometime after four Wednesday afternoon.

Columbus police say no one was injured.

Scrap metal was scattered across the road.

It will take at least three hours to clear up the mess.

Officers have closed the bridge to emergency traffic only.

The accident remains under investigation.