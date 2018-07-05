Scruggs employee reportedly hit by suspected shoplifter in speeding truck

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are in custody after allegedly running over a Scruggs Farm, Lawn and Garden employee.

Tupelo police say the incident happened around 1 Thursday afternoon in the store parking lot.

Investigators believe the unidentified employee was trying to stop a shoplifter from leaving.

The suspect got into a pick-up truck and sped off, knocking the victim to the ground.

Police Chief Bart Aguirre says a description was given out, along with a tag number.

In a matter of minutes Guntown Police had the truck pulled over.

The names of the suspects and their possible charges have not been released.

The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment.

We have blurred the image of the employee to protect his identity.