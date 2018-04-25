The Search Begins For The Next CMSD Superintendent

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The applications are in.

Now comes the interview process, as the Columbus Municipal School District enters the next phase in its search for a new superintendent.

Today, the Mississippi School Board Association presented the list of names of those who have qualified for the position.

The Board was called to the meeting for one thing and one thing only, narrowing down the list of applicants.

Nineteen names were on the list presented by the MSBA, and with a narrowed list the board can move towards individual interviews.

The list of names brought to them by the Mississippi School Board Association begs the question: How will they choose?

“I think it’s more along the lines of finding what person possesses the characteristics that’s going to come in and analyze our district and be able to see what tools we have here that are unique to Columbus and be able to build with those tools that they already understand, whether it be curriculum, whether it be team building within the building, and go from there,” said School Board President Jason Spears.

In total, the District received 19 applications from across the country.

While it can make the process of choosing difficult, Spears welcomes this level of interest in the job.

“It’s very exciting,” said the Board President, excitedly. “You know, we are looking forward to continuing this process and seeing who want to come be the superintendent of the Columbus Municipal School District. And so, to see the wide ranges of backgrounds and expertise that they may be able to bring into the district to help not only stimulate our district and move in the right direction but also help improve it to the level we know we can succeed at.”

After adjourning from executive session, the board hopes to emerge with a shortened list of names.

“…at that point, task MSBA to go back, contact those individuals, and try to set up meetings for early May, first week or second week of May, to have the meetings to have those candidates come in and interview with us,” said Spears.

When it comes time for decision making, a public forum will be called, where the board will allow the public to help them choose their new leader.