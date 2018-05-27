The Search Continues For A Drowning Man At Enid Lake

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is still missing out of Yalobusha County Sunday night.

The sheriff’s department is searching for a drowning victim, who is an unidentified male.

The department made a post on their Facebook page stating they did not find the victim in Sunday’s search efforts.

Search and rescue teams will start the search again Monday morning.

The department wants everyone to stay away from the Enid Dam Area of the lake.

The only boat ramp that will be closed to the public in McCurdy Point, on the north side of Enid Lake.

The man was reported missing Saturday evening.