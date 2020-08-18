Search continues for second teen involved in July Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- One teen is arrested and another still on the run after a shooting outside the Wingate Hotel.

19-year-old Donqarous Stewart is charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened back on July 15th.

- Advertisement -

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says someone had rented a room at the Wingate Hotel. An argument that started inside moved outside when gunfire rang out.

Two people were injured in the shooting. Columbus police say they’re still searching for 17-year-old Jeremiah Ratcliff.

Ratcliff does have a warrant out for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.