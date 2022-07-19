Search continues in the Oxford area for an Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The search continues in the Oxford area for an Ole Miss student.

Jimmy “Jay” Lee has been missing for a week and a half.

In an update today from the Oxford Police, they say investigators have obtained and reviewed additional video footage.

Digital warrants have been returned and officers are reviewing the data. That’s all while they are waiting for numerous other digital search warrants.

Law enforcement officers have conducted physical searches and continue to follow up on all tips and leads.

Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments around 6 o’clock on the morning of July 8th.

The Oxford Police Department and University Police Department have partnered with the Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.