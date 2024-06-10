Search for Macon homicide suspects continues

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update on an unsolved Macon homicide.

Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun said a preliminary autopsy showed 23-year-old Demetris Harris Jr. was shot one time in the abdomen.

Harris was shot on May 29 while driving down Washington Street.

Macon police found more than 30 shell casings from multiple guns and multiple shooters.

Investigators are still searching for the killers.

If you have any information that can help police and possibly lead to a cash reward, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

