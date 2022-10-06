Search for next Columbus police chief continues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for the next Columbus police chief is moving forward.

A list of more than 60 candidates has been narrowed down to eight.

Next week, four candidates will be interviewed on Tuesday and the other four will interview next Friday.

No timeline has been set on when a recommendation could be made to the city council to hire the next top cop.

Former Police Chief Fred Shelton retired in August after serving in that role since 2018.

Interim Chief Doran Johnson has reportedly applied for the position on a permanent basis.

However, the names of the applicants are not being released by the search committee.

