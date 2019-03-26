Search on for leader of Panola County dogfighting ring

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Authorities in Mississippi are searching for a man they say hosted a multi-state dogfighting ring that involved injecting dogs with narcotics to make them fight harder.

WHBQ-TV reports the Panola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Scottie Durell Draper on felony dogfighting charges.

The sheriff’s office says an anonymous tip led deputies to stop by Draper’s property over the weekend. It says deputies found about 30 people watching a dog fight and most of them escaped custody.

Sheriff Dennis Darby says several “mangled” dogs were rescued from the scene.