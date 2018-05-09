Search on for suspected Silverado thief in Pontotoc

Montrell Pegues

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Pontotoc Police need your help finding a suspect in a stolen car case.

On May 3, a 1999 Blue and Silver Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen from a detail shop on Industrial Drive in Pontotoc.

Authorities are searching for Montrell Pegues, 23. He is 5’6″and weighs around 160 pounds.

As of this time, the truck has not been recovered and Pegues is still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.