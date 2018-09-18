Search Underway for Suspect in a Winston County Theft

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies have identified the man accused of stealing some equipment thanks to your help.

Now, investigators are searching for Mark Townsend.

- Advertisement -

Sheriff Jason Pugh says Townsend stole a trailer and other items about a week ago.

One theft was reported on Betheden Road in Winston County and the other in the 4 Corners Community of Attala County.

It’s believed Townsend is from the Philadelphia area.

If you have any information, call Winston County Crime Stoppers.