The Search For Victoria Hudson Ends With Her Safe Return

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay county area can now take a deep breath and rest easy Saturday night after Victoria Hudson’s safe return to her family Saturday morning.

She’s been missing for almost 3 days, and after a relentless search, all law enforcement can say is they weren’t giving up until Hudson was found.

- Advertisement -

“The good Lord blessed us in the end. She’s safe and sound,” said Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

The extensive three day search ended with Victoria Hudson’s safe return.

“She appears to be in pretty good health maybe a little dehydrated. She has been transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center in

West Point for further treatment,” said Scott.

Hudson was found roughly four miles away from where her vehicle was located.

“The guys who went around and came from the Cedar Bluff area, which was actually a Cross Line Creek in an area that had been searched before. Basically, what she could tell me real briefly was she’s been staying in some deer stands at night and continuously walking. Again, it was just one of those things where we had missed her probably a couple of times. She’s actually saw the helicopter yesterday when it flew over. Of course, the chopper had to leave because of bad weather,” said Scott.

Scott says they were relentless in the search effort because they wanted to make sure Victoria was found safely.

“That’s the reason you bring in these guys who have the skills to do this and who do it for a living, and again, they kept on and on and dotting the eyes and crossing the T’s in this thing,” said Scott.

Scott says it’s wonderful to have Victoria’s back but her return only generates more questions that still need investigating because of the fact of how she got to that location.

“She still has some answers for law-enforcement that we are going to want to know about because it took a lot over the last 3 days. A lot of resources that we had to use in order to find her so she’s going to owe us an explanation,” said Scott.

Scott says he is happy to be able to rely on other law enforcement agencies to assist in the time of a crisis.

“I just want to thank all of our volunteers, homeland security, regional task force, MEMA, and all the volunteers who has helped us with this,” said Scott.

The West Point Mennonite Church provided a home cooked meal to all who assisted in the search.