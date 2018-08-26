A Search For A Wanted Man In Montgomery County Ends In An Arrest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A felony suspect is no longer on the run in Montgomery County.

Sheriff Bubba Nix says deputies arrested 48-year old Kelvin Robertson on Sunday.

About eleven Sunday morning, deputies received a call about a man shooting inside of a home outside of the Poplar Creek community, where he was residing with three other people.

Nix says when a deputy made arrived on scene, he looked inside the house and then Robertson fired one shot through the glass towards the deputy, but didn’t injure him.

The deputy was able to get everyone inside of the house to safety, but Robertson escaped through a back window.

Later on, the sheriff’s department got a call that Robertson was back at the house.

That’s when deputies were able to arrest him in the woods behind the home.

The SWAT Team was called out to assist during the manhunt.

Robertson faces Felony Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.