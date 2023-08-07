Search warrant in Carroll County leads deputies to stash of drugs, guns

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A search warrant in Carroll County led deputies to a stash of drugs and guns.

Saturday, Carroll County deputies, with the help of the K-9 Unit from the Winona Police Department, served a search warrant at the home of Neil Roberts on County Road 15 near Vaiden.

During that search, deputies reportedly found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, and weapons.

They arrested Neil Roberts and Jayson Mills.

Roberts was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Mills was charged with misdemeanor possession of meth.

Roberts is still in the Carroll Montgomery Jail. Mills was released on bond.

