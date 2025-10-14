Search warrant leads to a large drug seizure in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A search warrant leads to a large drug seizure in Tupelo.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics have been investigating complaints about the sale of controlled substances by suspect, 28-year-old Anfernee Travezz Owens.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, on October 8, the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on McCullough Boulevard by the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department Special Operations Group.

Agents and officers recovered more than 55 pounds of alleged marijuana, three firearms, and more than $100,000 in seized property.

Owens was arrested and charged with trafficking a Schedule I controlled substance.

Owens, who was already out on bond for three separate fentanyl distribution charges, was denied bond for the new charge.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department or the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

