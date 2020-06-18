SEC Commissioner Sankey: “Past Time For Change” To Mississippi State Flag

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WCBI) — The Southeastern Conference’s commissioner Greg Sankey weighed in on the debate to change the Mississippi state flag, Thursday.

“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi,” Sankey said in a statement.

“Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all.”

Sankey also said the conference prevent championship events to be hosted in Mississippi if no change is made.

Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen and Ole Miss athletics Keith Carter both issued a response to Sankey’s statement regarding the state flag, Thursday.