SEC football weekend forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Most of the Southeast will remain dry through Saturday with increasingly hot afternoons.

OLE MISS @ GA. TECH: The sky should be mostly sunny with highs well into the 80s with moderate humidity. There’s no chance of rain during the game – kickoff is set for 3:30 PM EDT.

ULM @ ALABAMA: Expect a similar forecast to Atlanta – expect a slightly hotter afternoon with highs nearing 90 degrees with plenty of sun. Take the sunscreen to Bryant Denny!

MSU @ LSU: Hot and more humid weather is on tap closer to the coast. There’s even a chance of a storm or two in the afternoon, but rain coverage should decrease toward sunset. Temperatures during the day may top out around 90 degrees, but expect a 5p kickoff temperature near 87 degrees, falling into the upper 70s by the 4th quarter.