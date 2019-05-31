SEC lifts ban on alcohol sales at sporting events

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The SEC has lifted the ban on stadium-wide alcohol sales starting Aug. 1.
The SEC voted Friday to allow the sale of alcoholic beverages, which are limited to wine and beer, in public areas at its athletic events. The policy does not require schools to sell alcoholic beverages but leaves the decision up to each school.
“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in a statement to ESPN. “As a Conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas.”
The policy will limit individuals to purchasing one drink at a time and also comes with designated times alcohol sales must cease.
