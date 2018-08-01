Second arrest made following Lee County drug bust

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A second arrest is made following a weekend drug bust in Lee County.

Joseph Fields was arrested Wednesday after the previous arrest of Jarmesha McGaughy.

On Friday, agents served a search warrant at home on Mary Ann Street in Verona.

Agents seized over a pound of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine, over 500 tablets of ecstasy, and around $12,000 in cash believed to be from drug activity.

Deputies expect more arrests.

Sheriff Jim Johnson says he started his career in Verona and hates to see the town in the shape it’s in.

“It is known for this type of activity. It saddens me to see the community that I grew up in, turn to such criminal activity and drug infested area.

McGaughy and Fields face charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Trafficking Cocaine. Deputies say more charges are pending.

Bond for the duo is set at $100,000.