Second arrest made in November 2022 robbery in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A second arrest has been made in a November 2022 armed robbery case in Starkville.

19-year-old Erick Jones of Memphis has been arrested and charged as an Accessory to Armed Robbery.

The charges stem from an armed robbery at the Fast Break gas station in the 12 hundred block of Highway 1-82 West on November 24th 2022.

Starkville Police arrested Demontavis Jones of Maben about 2 days after the robbery.

The case is still open and more arrests could be possible.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 530-7151