Second arrest made in Oktibbeha Co. armed robbery and shooting investigation

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A second arrest is made in an Oktibbeha County armed robbery and shooting investigation.

Marquez Williams turned himself in on Wednesday.

Williams is charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on October 28th on County Lake Road.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Bond for Williams is expected to be set Friday morning.

Ian Bradford has also been arrested in the investigation.