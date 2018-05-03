Second Auburn University employee sues for racial discrimination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A second Auburn University employee has sued the school for racial discrimination in a month, the Montgomery Advertiser reported Wednesday.

Cameron Boozer, who is black, has been a supervisor in the Campus Safety and Security Department since 2008.

He filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that his boss and acting director Chance Corbett, who is white, passed Boozer up for a promotion in favor of a white candidate with less experience. Boozer said he never had any disciplinary actions against him and his performance evaluations were outstanding.

Boozer is represented by attorney Julian McPhillips, who is also representing a female employee in the Campus Safety and Security Department who sued for racial discrimination in early April.

Auburn University declined to comment on the pending litigation.

