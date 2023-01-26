Second Columbus public works employee arrested for gas theft

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A second Columbus public works employee is arrested in a gas theft investigation.

43-year-old Kendrick Walker was charged with embezzlement.

His arrest comes after Deountray Roby was also arrested and charged with the same crime.

Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.

The city owns and maintains its own gas pump for official city vehicles.

Columbus Spokesperson Joe Dillon said Roby and Walker are on paid administrative leave until the city council meets to discuss Roby’s employment.

Only the city council can suspend without pay or terminate an employee.

Walker and Roby are no longer in jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter