WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arson and murder case in Louisville now has a second victim.

The Winston County Coroner says a 17-year-old died Tuesday morning, at a hospital in Jackson.

His father, Fred Eiland, 50, will soon be facing new charges, including two counts of Capital Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault and Arson.

Winston County Coroner Scott Gregory says Lil’Freddius Eiland, 17, died Tuesday morning.

The tragic death comes three days after his father, Fred Eiland, confessed to setting the converted apartment on fire, killing the teen’s mother, Merredythe Eiland, and injuring his sister and her boyfriend.

“It’s very tragic. We all had high hopes in the community that he might live and obviously, it’s as bad as it gets,” says Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh.

The sheriff says most people like him knew both sides of the families involved.

“I knew Fred. I knew Merredythe. I did not know their children well, but I knew both of them so it is, over the years, yes, it is shocking to see their things end like this,” said Pugh.

Although Eiland is no stranger to local law enforcement, no one expected a situation like this.

“Run from police and that sort of thing in the past and has a fairly extensive criminal history of problems over the years, but obviously, nothing to this extent,” Pugh explained.

Investigators say Eiland’s charges will be changed at his next court hearing.