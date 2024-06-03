Second man arrested in connection to Columbus shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured an elderly man.

Malachi Clay was escorted from the Columbus Police Department and taken to the Lowndes County Detention Center.

He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault in the April 14 shooting that injured an 81-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

The shooting happened on 15th Street South. 24-year-old Dustin Wells was arrested last month for the same crime. He faces the same charges. Both their bonds have been set at $500,000 each.

Daughtry said it is important for citizens of Columbus to ride down the street without worrying about getting hit by a stray bullet.

