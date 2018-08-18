STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A day of stress, decorating, and a few tears.

It’s move in time for college campuses all across the Golden Triangle.

The second round of move-ins kicked off at MSU Saturday. The campus is bustling with students ready to make the transition to campus life, and it takes a lot to make everything run smoothly.

“Anything from connected to our campus marketers to make sure that all of the facilities are ready to go and ready to receive people. To police and parking services to make sure that the traffic is flowing the way it needs to run around campus and people can get to their destinations quickly and safely to our whole staff and making sure they’re here and ready to greet and welcome getting coordinating the volunteers,” said Allard.

MSU changed it up this year by having two separate move-ins on different weekends. Dei Allard says they made this change after looking back on last year.

“We had a lot of early arrivals for different names on campus with the new maroon camp was the big ones as well as Panhellenic Greeks moving in with the recruits moving in, so we wanted to centralize that process and make it smoother for them. Last year was good, but we knew we could do better,” said Allard.

Resident Advisors help out during the moving process. For some of them, it is their first time being on the other side of move-ins.

“Yes, I can understand the whole process. I can explain it to people better what the process of things is,” said Patrick Camacho.

Allard says that today’s move in has been a success.

“Oh, it’s gone wonderfully. The lines have been pretty short, so we’re just moving them right along. People have been amazed how quickly they’re able to come in and get through and get to their destination, so I’m very happy with today,” said Allard.

Allard says that while today was the last big move in for campus, they do expect some stragglers to continue to move in through next week.