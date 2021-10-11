Second suspect involved in Noxubee Co. murder case has been arrested

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A second suspect involved in a Noxubee County murder case has been arrested.

The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department charged Demarcus Freeman with Accessory After the Fact for the shooting death of 40-year-old Montrell Burrage.

Freeman’s bond is set at 150,000 dollars.

Ramsey Langford has already been arrested and charged with murder after being accused of pulling the trigger on Burrage on Highway 21 following an argument at Burrage’s home.

Langford has been denied bond.