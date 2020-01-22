Second victim identified in fatal Parchman fight

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The second victim in a deadly fight at Mississippi State Penitatry at Parchman was serving time for a conviction out of Lee County.

James Talley, 36, died at the prison Monday night after a fight, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Talley was serving an 11-year sentence for two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Lee County.

Talley had been in prison since October 2017.

Sunflower County coroner Heather Burton said it appears Talley and the other victim, Timothy Hudspeth, died from blunt force beating injuries.

The official cause of death will be determined once autopsies are completed on the two men.